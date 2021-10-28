GES demotes headteacher who took pupils to his farm during school hours

File Photo of school children working on a farm

The Assin North Education Directorate has relieved Mr. James Atsiako of his position as the headteacher of Wawase D/A Basic School with immediate effect.

The decision by the directorate follows a report aired by Angel 102.9 FM, that the headteacher used his pupils as farm hands during school hours.



Mr. James Atsiako has subsequently been transferred from the area to Sekanbodua D/A Basic school as a classroom teacher with immediate effect.



The Education Director of the area, Mrs. Juliet Otame, said action is to pave way for further investigations into the headteacher’s alleged misconduct.



Mrs. Juliet Otame condemned the act saying children are the future of the country and must be protected in all forms.



She told Angelonline.com.gh Correspondent, Kwame Owusu Asante Shadrack, in an interview that the headteacher’s excuse that the chief of the town approved the use of school children for farming during school hours is unacceptable.

The Education Director added that “education is the future of our children so if that is what the chiefs have agreed to, then it is unfortunate.”



“Even if the chief has granted the headteacher permission to make the pupils weed on his farm, we [GES] do not condone such acts as they contravene our laws. The children are our future and we must strive to help them go further,” she stressed.



She disclosed that the suspect will also appear before the District Disciplinary Committee after the investigations since the Ghana Education Service code of conduct frowns upon improper use of children as labour.



GES has laws and so for now we are removing him from that school to allow for a smooth investigation, she stated.



His rank and salary still remain the same. He will get a fair hearing when brought before the disciplinary committee, she said.