GES directs public schools to organize end of term in only core subjects

The Ghana education service has directed all schools to conduct end-of-term examinations.

This was communicated through a circular from the education body through regional directors to the schools.



The service indicated that from kindergarten to lower primary ( class 1 to three) should conduct their examinations in numbering and literacy. The upper primary (class four thought to six) should also conduct their end-of-term examinations in Mathematics and English language.



The circular from the service further added that the Junior High Schools should conduct their examinations in the core subjects only. These core subjects include; mathematics, English, Science, Social studies, and Information Communication Technology (ICT).



The service further added that teachers should conduct class tests and exercises on the rest of the subjects.



This, however, is not the situation for private schools.



These schools where the public school children will be writing the Basic Education Certificate Examinations are writing their end of term exams in all the subjects taught.

It is not clear if the GES directive to its schools is a result of constraints in logistics or it is what others have described as the new normal.



The education service has asked all district education offices to manage the end-of-term examinations for the public schools.



The District Education Committee have been tasked to supervise the examinations within their districts.



Below is the full press statement



