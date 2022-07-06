GES directs school heads to ensure safety of learners amid Teacher Union Strike

Students attending a lecture | File photo

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has instructed heads of Senior High Schools to mobilize their management teams to safeguard the welfare and safety of all pupils in the classrooms.

In addition, GES instructed basic school administrators not to close their establishments despite the teachers’ continuous strike.



Four Unions namely, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT), and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) on Monday, July 4, 2022, declared a nationwide strike due to government’s inability to meet their demands.



The four groups had petitioned government to give them a 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in light of the current high inflation rate, increases in the price of goods and services, among other things.

The Union Staff both teaching and non-teaching staff are expected to withdraw their services until further notice.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service in a statement issued on July 5 stated that “Management has since invited the leadership of the Unions to a meeting to discuss the development and the way forward.”



It further urged parents to keep calm as the GES is poised to keep their wards safe.