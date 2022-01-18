GES fixes stakeholders meeting after fierce rejection of semester system

The government plans to introduce semester system at the basic school level

After considering concerns raised by all the teacher unions against its decision to introduce a semester system for basic schools, the government has scheduled a meeting with the groups on Thursday, January 20, 2022.



This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, and sighted by GhanaWeb.



“Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) has taken note of the concerns raised in the press release by the Unions in Education about the new Academic Calendar and contact hours for schools.



“Indeed, the Ministerial Committee on Schools Calendar engaged representatives of the calendar. Subsequently, Management has invited the Unions to a meeting on Thursday, 20th January, 2022 to discuss the additional issues raised,” the statement read in part.

The GES further assured all its stakeholders that while doing this, it would ensure that it does not disrupt the academic calendar.



“We wish to assure parents, students, teachers and the general public that GES will work closely with the Unions and other stakeholders to ensure that the 2022 Academic Calendar is not disrupted.



“Management wishes to remind parents, learners and school authorities to confine to observe the COVID-19 health and safety protocols raised in the press release by the Unions in Education about the new Academic Calendar and contact hours for schools,” it added.








