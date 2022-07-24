7
GES got no power to review Free SHS - Prof Opoku-Amankwa

Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa has denied media reports of a review of the Free Senior High School Policy.

He indicated in a statement that the decision for a review of the policy would be done by the President.

“The GES is a government agency and does not formulate or initiate review of policies,” parts of the statement read.

On Thursday, July 21, Prof. Opoku-Amankwa in an answer to a question posed by Raymond Acquah on JoyNews‘ Upfront indicated that the GES is reviewing the policy to determine how much parents can pay.

But he has issued a statement to clarify that the policy is not undertaken any review.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the GES is not undertaking any review of the FSHS. Any such review of the FSHS Policy is the sole prerogative of the President and the government. As an Agency, the GES implements government policies and programmes in pre-tertiary education.”

According to him, “His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in his recent speech at UHAS, assured all students, potential students, parents and the entire country that the Free SHS will not be affected by the IMF programme.”

“It is the commitment of GES under my leadership to ensure that the vision of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo of providing accessible, equitable and quality Free SHS education is fully implemented to the benefit of the good people of Ghana,” he stated.

