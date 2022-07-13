GES holds municipal reading festival for basic schools in Lower Manya Krobo

Teachers helping the students to read

The Ghana Education Service (GES) directorate in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal in the Eastern Region in collaboration with the Ghana Library Authority has organized a reading festival for basic schools in the area.

The event aside its core aim to promoting the habit of reading among students was also used to select a municipal reading festival contingent to represent the municipality in the regional reading festival slated for the 3rd of August, 2022.



The event held at the parish hall of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Agomanya featured all five circuits from the area with teams constituted from the best performing pupils from the various schools.



Class 1, 2 and 3 pupils from the five circuits including Odumase Circuit ‘A’, Odumase Circuit ‘B’, Akuse Circuit, Kpong and Middle Belt circuits competed in spelling bee, reading, word formation and mother and child game in English and Dangme.



At the end of four rounds of competition in the various fields, Odumase Circuit ‘A’ came tops with 116 points.



Nene Mate Kwao II, chairperson of the occasion who represented Nene Sakite II, Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area urged teachers whom he said were critical in the development of every professional as well as parents to play their respective roles in the development of the child.

He commended the Ghana Library Authority for revamping the municipal library and urged parents to ensure that their kids visit the facility during Saturdays to practice reading to grow to become responsible adults.



The traditional leader urged stakeholders to hold more of such events aimed at exposing the pupils to reading and other academic activities to encourage them to take their studies seriously.



Mr. Samuel Kpabitey, deputy director of education in charge of supervision and monitoring who represented the municipal director expressed satisfaction at the general performance of the pupils and assured that the winners would be properly groomed by the municipal directorate ahead of the regional contest to enable them bring honour home.



He however expressed his disappointment in the low habit of reading among students. Describing the practice as “not encouraging,” Mr. Kpabitey said the situation was relatively worse in the rural areas compared to their counterparts in the town.



“It is not encouraging but it is better in the town schools than the deprived rural or the Middle Belt schools,” he noted.

The deputy director congratulated the teachers for putting in their best towards improving the standards of reading among the pupils.



For the pupils, he encouraged them to improve their reading habits which he said would open doors for them in the future.



“Reading abilities is a prerequisite to a good education career for our pupils, if your child can read very well, he’ll enjoy his or her education and then he’ll definitely get a good career in future but if your child cannot read, he’ll not be happy in class because he’ll not understand anything because everything that he does in class, it boils on reading,” he said.



Miss Gifty Ama Owusu, Human Resource Person at the Ghana Library Authority who represented the Eastern Regional Director, Mr. Evans Korletey-Tene, advised the pupils to endeavor to visit the libraries to appraise themselves of more knowledge and information.



She further called on parents and teachers to ensure that the children visit the public libraries as well as purchase books to set up home libraries where they can easily read with their children and support them in times of difficulty.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo, Hon Simon Kwaku Tetteh while noting that society was responsible for the upbringing of the child to take up the affairs of the community and country in the future urged teachers not to be limited by the challenges of the job but strive to give off their best to their students.



“No matter the situation, try to support the children as they go about their learning activities so that tomorrow, they’ll say that if not because of this teacher, I wouldn’t have made it,” the MCE urged them.



He stressed on the need for a good foundation for the children to enable them enjoy government’s free senior high school programme as well as help them to succeed in their pursuit of higher education.



The Assembly chief commended the teachers and education directorate for organizing the event and promised the Lower Manya Krobo municipal’s continuous support for the directorate.