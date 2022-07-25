GES holds reading festival for schools at Nkwanta South in Oti

Some participants with their awards

Source: GNA

The Nkwanta South Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service in the Oti Region, has organised a reading festival in the form of competition for some selected Basic Schools.

Eight circuits that participated in the competition with 56 schools comprising 378 males and 354 females.



The event was organised by Municipal Education Directorate in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as part of activities to whip up the interest of the pupils in the municipality in reading.



The schools were given certificates of participation and some books for their libraries.

Mr Jonathan Korsina, the Municipal Director of Education, underscored the importance of reading to the development of pupils and students, which should be supported by all major actors.



Mr Bernard Ahortor, School Management Committee Chairman for Kechiebi, Tutukpene and Nkwanta Zone, applauded the initiative and called on the Ministry of Education to support the needed logistics and learning materials to improve education in the Municipality.



Some parents who witnessed the activities appealed to the Government and other benevolent institutions to help the schools with the necessary materials to lift the falling standard of education in the area.