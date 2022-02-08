GES interdicts JSS teacher in Tamale for sexual assault

File Photo

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted a Junior High School teacher for sexually assaulting a form three female pupil of Dekpema M/A Junior High School in Tamale in the Northern region.

Imoro Eliasu is currently under investigation for sexual assault by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in the Nothern region.



He has since been granted police enquiry bail pending further investigations and prosecution.

A letter signed by the Northern Regional Director of Education Dr. Peter Attafuah, instructed the immediate interdiction of Imoro Eliasu from the Service.



The Tamale Metropolitan Director of Education, Amatus Tuguu gave details to the media which confirmed the issue of Sexual assault.