GES laptops distributed to JHS teachers in Savannah Region

Government is currently supplying teachers with laptops under the 'One Teacher, One Laptop' policy

The Savannah Regional directorate of the Ghana Education Service has launched the distribution of laptops to Junior High School School (JHS) Teachers the region.

The Public Relations Officer of the Savannah Regional Education directorate Mr Jatuat Kpiirika speaking to the media at a short ceremony held in Damongo on 19th J, 2022, said the Savannah Region took delivery of some One Thousand, One Hundred and Forty-three (1,143) laptops, to be distributed to Junior High School teachers in all the seven Districts in the Region.



He said the figure is the total verified number of JHS Teachers in Savannah Region and subsequently the Laptops of both Primary and Kindagarten Teachers will be received and distributed.



The TM1 laptops came handy with technical specifications equivalent to an i3, 500GB of HDD and 4gb of RAM.

The national launch was done last year by the Hon. Minister of Education and immediately followed by the distribution of the Laptops to Senior High School Teachers across the country.



The Savannah Region benefited from that package, with a total number of Seven Hundred and Twenty Eight (728) to all the teachers at that level.



The Savannah Regional director of education Mr Francis Mumuni Mbonwura appealed to the teachers in the region to use the Laptops for it’s intended purposes to help improve the standard of education in the Savannah Region.