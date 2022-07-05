GES meets Teacher Unions today over ongoing strike

GNAT and other teacher unions have gone on strike

Management of the Ghana Education Service, GES, is meeting with the leadership of the various Teacher Unions in the Pre-Tertiary Education sector following the withdrawal of their services.

The Leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT, National Association of Graduate Teachers NAGRAT, the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, CCT, and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Ghana TEWU, yesterday (July 1), embarked on a nationwide strike over government’s inability to meet the deadline for the demands for the payment of Cost of Living Allowance, COLA.



The Teacher Education Unions were displeased with the government for its failure to heed their calls.



However, in a statement, the GES directed all, Heads of the Senior High Schools through the Regional and District Directors to mobilise their Management teams to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students in schools.



The Regional and District Directors have been asked to ensure that Basic School Heads keep schools open and closely supervise all children who report to school pending further directives by the Management of the GES.







President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu says the teacher Unions will honour the invitation of the GES to find an amicable solution to the matter.

The Unions will have another meeting with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations on Wednesday over the same issue.



Mr Carbonu on ‘Behind the News’ said since their agitations, there has not been any engagement with the government.



He said Teacher Unions will only return to the classroom when their demands are met.



Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of National Labour Commission, Ofosu Asamoah asked teachers to return to the classroom as the Commission takes steps to address their issues.



He said negotiations cannot go on when they are on strike.



Mr Asamoah said although the Commission sympathizes with teachers, declaring a strike must be done in accordance with the law.