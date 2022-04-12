0
GES not a mushroom institution to introduce uniforms for teachers without consultation – GES

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it’s not a mushroom agency to introduce uniforms for teachers via social media.

On Sunday, there were photos of some individuals in a uniform purported to be introduced by the Ghana Education Service.

The Ghana Education Service was attacked by a section of Ghanaians especially some politicians who thought it was a needless initiative considering current challenges bedevilling the education sector.

But in a statement, the Ghana Education Service said it had not introduced any new uniforms for teachers.

It indicated that in an era of unionized labour, the Service would have rather engaged stakeholders in education before something of the sort is implemented.

Being the largest employer in the country, GES indicates that it’s not a mushroom Service to introduce a change on weekends and also on social media.

They asked the General Public to therefore disregard the stories and photos circulating.

Source: mynewsgh.com
