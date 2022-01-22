GES releases appointment letters of newly trained teachers

Sat, 22 Jan 2022 Source: GNA
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released appointment letters of newly trained teachers who have completed and passed their Public Colleges of Education Examinations in 2020.
The Service, in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the new teachers had passed their licensure exams, completed their mandatory national service, and applied for recruitment.
The letters can be accessed on “www.gespromotions.gov.gh” at a fee of 10 Ghana cedis.
“Appointees are to report to the Regional Directors with their appointment letters and certificates for further directives,” the statement said.
