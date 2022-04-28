0
GES releases results of 2021 promotion test

GES Ghana Education Service Ges 680x375.png 26,954 candidates out of 39,918 candidates were shortlisted

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Some 26,954 candidates representing 67.5 per cent were successful out of the 39,918 candidates who were shortlisted for the December 2021 promotion test to various teaching grades within the Ghana Education Service (GES).

This was contained in a statement released by the GES.

The promotion test was written for the grades including Deputy Director, Assistant Director I, Assistant Director II and Principal Superintendent.

Out of the 3,538 candidates who took the test for the, Deputy Director grade, 2,330, representing 65.8 per cent passed.

Also, 7,785 representing 71 per cent out of the 10,950 candidates who took the test passed for the Assistant Director grade.

For the Principal Superintendent grade, 2,298 representing 69 per cent were successful, out of the 3,329 candidates, who were shortlisted for the test.

“Formal promotion letters will be released in due course,” the GES revealed in the statement.

