GES reviews process in applying for inter-regional, inter/intra district reposting for 2022/23 academic year

The Ghana Education Service on August 8, 2022, took to its social media platform to announce the commencement of Inter Regional and Inter/Intra District Reposting/Transfer and also the processes involved in applying.

It has once again taken to its official handle on Facebook to inform the general public on the reviewed steps in applying for the Inter Regional and Inter/Intra District Reposting for the 2022/2023 academic year.



According to the management of the Ghana Education Service, the date of commencement remains unchanged as Issuance of Assurance letter has already commenced on August 11, 2022 and expected to end on September 30, 2022.



Processing of applications to the Headquarters will also start September 2022 and take effect from the beginning of the next academic year (thus January 2023.



It has however entreated teachers who are interested in going on transfer to take note of the duration of the exercise as there would be no extension thereafter.



It further reiterated that, the reviewed process should be followed since it supersedes the earlier guidelines communicated.



Check the reviewed processes/steps below;



Reviewed process of inter regional reposting for 2022/2023 academic year

Step 1



An Applicant seeks for an Assurance from their Region of choice through their Municipal/Metro/District Directors of Education.



Step 2



Regional Directors declare their objection or otherwise, by issuing an assurance letter to the applicant.



Step3



• After securing the assurance letter, the applicant then applies for release from his/her current Metro/Municipal/District Education Office.



• The Metro/Municipal/District Director writes a covering letter, after the applicant has completed an inter-regional transfer form and attached all necessary documents (Eg. Current Payslip, Assurance Letter, Certificates, Bank Clearance, etc).

• The Metro/Municipal/District Director forwards the applicant’s documents to the Regional Education Office for onward submission to the Director-General for final approval.



Step 4



After the Director-General’s approval is given, the Regional Director issues a release letter to the applicant to complete the reposting process.



NOTE: A teacher seeking Inter-Regional reposting can only be released by the Regional Director after the Director-General has given final approval to the applicant.



Reviewed process of inter district reposting for 2022/2023 academic year



Step 1



An Applicant seeks for an Assurance letter from a preferred Metro/Municipal/District within the Region where vacancies exist.

Step 2



• After securing the assurance letter, the applicant applies for Release from his/her current Metro/Municipal/District by attaching all necessary documents (eg. current Payslip, Assurance letter, Certificates, Bank Clearance, etc) .



• The Metro/Municipal/District Director then recommends the applicant’s release to the Regional Director.



• The District Director forwards the applicant’s documents to the Regional Education Office for the Regional Director to give final Approval.



Step 3



The Regional Director gives final approval.



Step 4

After the final approval is given, the current Metro/Municipal/District Director and of Head of Basic/SHS are informed accordingly.



Note: A teacher seeking Inter District reposting can only be released by their current District after the Regional Director has given the final approval letter.



Reviewed process of intra district reposting for 2022/2023 academic year



Step 1



An applicant writes to the Metro/Municipal/District Director and attaches his/her current payslip, personal record form, certificates, bank clearance, etc. indicating his/her willingness to move from his/her current school to another school within the Metro/Municipal/District.



Step 2



The Metro/Municipal/District Director gives the final approval when the applicant meets all the requirements.