GES to investigate disturbances at Islamic SHS

Kumasi SHS Protests .jfif Ambulances have rushed unconscious students to a hospital

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is to launch an investigation into the disturbances at the Islamic Senior High School (SHS), at Abrepo in Kumasi, on Monday, that led to more than 25 students being hospitalised.

What began as a peaceful protest from the students over the frequent vehicular knockdowns in front of the school, turned violent as some of the students blocked a section of the main Abrepo Junction-Barekese Road during the demonstration.

This was to prevent vehicles from commuting the road, especially the section directly in front of the school.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on a visit to the school, indicated that no sooner had the students blocked the road than a team of police personnel detailed from the Regional Police Command, stormed the area, and allegedly sprayed tear gas on the demonstrating students.

According to the Ghana Ambulance Service’s Ashanti Regional Manager, Mr Sommik Duut, over 25 students who collapsed on the spot were rushed to the Hospital.

Ms Mary Owusu Afriyie, Ashanti Regional Director of the GES, described the incident as unfortunate, saying the Regional Education Directorate had taken the issue up.

She advised the students to remain calm and continue with their academic activities as the authorities worked to address the concerns of all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, is expected to visit the school and interact with its Management and students.

