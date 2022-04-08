GETFUND facelifts Koase Senior High and Technical School

Justina Owusu-Banahene, Bono Regional Minister

Mrs. Nancy Arthur, the Headmistress of the Koase Senior High and Technical School has lauded the government for improved educational infrastructure at the school.

Describing the improvement of the school's infrastructure as exceptional, she said the government had not only created a conducive environment for academic progress, but had facelifted and made the school attractive, thereby improving enrolment and academic work.



Mrs Arthur gave the commendation in an interview at Koase in the Wenchi Municipality, when Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister visited and inspected some ongoing projects at the School, as part of her visit to the municipality.



Accompanied by other key staff of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, Mad Justina Owusu-Banahene was in the municipality to interact with the people, and identify and help address their development challenges.



The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) is putting up eight educational facilities costing more than GHC130 million to improve the school's infrastructure.



Already construction works on the 700-bed capacity boys dormitory, 300-bed capacity, as well as standard teachers flat, dining, and assembly hall had been completed and handed over to the school.



Works on an ultra-modern four-storey building which contained a science laboratory, workshops and classroom blocks were also about 70 percent complete progressing steadily.

Mrs Arthur said the government through the Ghana Education Service had already provided the school with 600 mono desks, 300 mattresses and 159 beds.



That notwithstanding, the Headmistress added the school needed additional toilets and washrooms as well as more desks, and student mattresses saying, student enrolment was expected to increase in the academic year.



Mrs Arthur said because the school whose current population stood at 1,434 was situated between two communities, there was a need for the government to support its fencing project to help ward off animals and promote discipline as well.



On her part, Mad Owusu-Banahene said she was excited about the level of infrastructure development at the school, and asked the students to take advantage and learn hard.



She lauded the progress of work on the projects so far but asked the contractors to speed up the completion of the projects to well position the school to admit more students to the academic calendar.



Mad Owusu-Banahene also tasked the teachers to redouble their efforts to help improve the academic performance of the students, saying with these available educational facilities, there was no justification for the students to fail their external examination.