GFA seeking sponsorship for women's competitions

Women football has experienced a steady growth over the years

The Ghana Football Association is seeking for partners and sponsors for all three domestic Women’s competitions: Women’s Premier League, Women’s FA Cup and the Women’s Super Cup.

The Women’s Premier League is fast becoming one of the most exciting competitions on the domestic front. Reigning double champions Hasaacas Ladies FC recently conquered the West African Zone B sub-Region after annexing the title in the maiden WAFU Zone B CAF Champions League in Abidjan.



The Women’s FA Cup which is played between clubs of the Ghana Women’s Premier League and the ten Regional Division One Leagues was won by Hasaacas Ladies FC following a 2-0 win against Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC in the final.



The Women’s Super Cup competition will be played between women’s teams who finished in the top four (two from each Zone) in the immediate passed season.

The GFA wishes to remind individuals and marketing firms that the Commission Regime that was approved and announced in 2019 is still in force. The percentage of the commission may however vary from 1% to a maximum 15% depending on the prescribed factors the quantum, duration, terms and conditions of the sponsorship package.



The Association is amenable to partner women’s advocacy institutions and corporate social responsibility groups to promote and advance the frontiers of the Women’s game in Ghana.