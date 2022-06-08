0
GFF celebrates World Environmental Day at Prestea

GFF Members.jpeg GFF members during World Environmental Day celebration

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: Ebenezer Yiwo, Contributor

As part of celebrations for World Environmental Day, Green Fortland Foundation in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) outdoored a club in some schools in the Prestea Huni Valley municipality on June 5, 2022.

The Green Schools Club aims at sensitizing students on human life and the need to sustain the environment.

It is also aimed at causing change in the mining community through the club’s initiatives.

Speaking at the launch of the club, Dr. Thomas Wi-Afedzi, a lecturer from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) noted that the environment is life, therefore, needed to be treated with care.

He mentioned acid rain, ozone layer depletion, carbon footprints, and chloro-floro carbons as some effects on the environment due to some human activities.

Dignitaries present for the day celebration include members from Ghana Education Service, Police Service, and Prisons Service.

They commended Green Fortland Foundation for initiating such a project and encourage the students to protect the environment.

