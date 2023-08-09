GGEM’s Prisons Project marks third year anniversary

Items like detergents, LED TVs, devotional guides, and a range of provisions were given to inmates

Source: Girlsempowering Movement

In a remarkable celebration of its three-year journey, the Genius Girls Empowering Movement (GGEM) will embark on the second edition of its Prisons Project dubbed ‘Feed An Inmate Project 2.0.’

Last year’s anniversary activities showcased the organization’s commitment to transformative change within prison walls. Inmates were recipients of life-enhancing endeavours, from breast cancer screenings to impactful evangelism sessions.



Generous donations of essential items, including detergents, LED TVs, devotional guides, and a range of provisions, highlighted GGEM’s dedication to improving the lives of the females behind bars.



Collaborating with brands like Yazz, Bel Aqua, Ehyen, Cheezy Pizza, and Nestle, has opened doors to countless opportunities for their members. Together, they’ve embarked on other incredible projects, such as their heartwarming orphanage donation, where GGEM contributed generously to bring smiles to the faces of vulnerable children.



Not stopping there, they took on the responsibility of paying off medical bills for pregnant women at Atua Hospital, ensuring that every mother had a safe and healthy delivery.



As the anniversary arrives, GGEM’s resolve to create a lasting impact remains unwavering.

With a renewed focus, this year’s project aspires to match or exceed its previous achievements.



The vision of compassion and positive change continues to guide GGEM as they step into the next chapter of their journey, proving that even within the confines of a prison, hope, and transformation can flourish.



According to the founder and president of the group, Ms. Awuraabena Boateng, as GGEM approaches its third year, they face a new challenge: financial sustainability. Many members have transitioned into young professionals, and funding events has become a hurdle.



Despite this, the spirit of determination remains unwavering.



In their pursuit of sponsors, GGEM has encountered some marketing managers with questionable intentions, but they stand united and refuse to compromise their values.

This incredible movement has so much to be grateful for, from the inspiring individuals they’ve met to the lives they’ve touched.



The Genius Girls Empowering the Movement has exemplified what genuine unity and empowerment can achieve. Through their journey, they’ve grown in strength and numbers, demonstrating that together, girls can conquer any challenge that comes their way.



With its cheerful and friendly tone, GGEM continues to inspire and uplift girls from all walks of life, leaving an indelible mark on the world.