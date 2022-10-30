GH¢1.3 billion of Ghana’s oil revenues missing – Ablakwa cites 2021 A-G report

Okudzeto Ablakwa and Ken Ofori-Atta

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has pointed to missing oil revenue as captured in the 2021 Auditor-General’s report.

Citing to Page 10 of the report, Ablakwa stated that an amount of GH¢1.3 billion by way of revenue could not be accounted for.



“The Auditor-General says he cannot vouch for the “accuracy and completeness of revenue figures” under Ken Ofori-Atta’s watch,” he said in a social media post dated October 29, 2022.



His post continued: “Page 10 of the AG’s 2021 audit report on General Government reveals that whereas Ken’s ministry insists that our 2021 oil revenue (ABFA) was GH¢2,061,122,607.00, the Controller and Accountant-General reports GH¢3,368,095,788 in its statement of financial performance. That represents a staggering discrepancy of some GHS1.3billion.



“Ken Ofori-Atta should definitely go and quickly he must; however, when he’s gone, we will need a major forensic probe into his entire tenure,” the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee stressed.





The Finance Minister has come under sustained pressure to be relieved of his post with two significant issues raised against him internally and from without.



A group of 80 MPs held a press conference demanding Ofori-Atta’s removal as Minister citing the economic downturn the country is grappling with.



The president has since exacted a deal with the Majority Caucus in Parliament to stand down the request and allow Ofori-Atta time to undertake two crucial tasks before a decision on him leaving is taken.



On the same day, October 25, the Minority Caucus filed a vote of censure motion against the embattled Finance Minister seeking to remove him through relevant Parliamentary processes.



SARA