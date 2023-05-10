1
GH¢1.3m worth of penalties imposed on 14 institutions for refusing to grant RTI request

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: kasapafmomline.com

The Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has revealed that penalties amounting to about GHC1,310,00 has been slapped on a total of 14 Institutions so far for non-compliance with orders from the Right To Information (RTI) Commission.

According to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, over the last two years, 26 applications have been determined by the RTI Commission to supply adequate information.

But out of the 26 determined by the Commission, 14 Institutions refused to give out the information requested hence the penalties.

Addressing the media on the update of the RTI Commission in Ghana, he added that the compliance exercise by the Commission has thus far helped in ensuring that information is accessed across all sectors of the economy

He explained further that some of the penalties have been paid by those institutions, nonetheless, the RTI Commission lawyers are in court praying those penalties are fulfilled.

