GH¢10,000 reward set for credible information to arrest attackers of Radio Ada

Radio Ada was vandalized by some unknown hoodlums

The Ghana Police has announced a GH¢10,000.00 reward for credible information that will lead to the arrest of suspects who vandalized an Ada radio station.

A statement issued on Sunday, January 16, said, “The Police hereby urge the staff of Radio Ada, people of Big Ada and the general public to remain calm as we continue our investigations into the attack at the Radio Ada station on Thursday, January 13, 2022.”



Radio Ada 93.3 in the Greater Accra Region was reportedly attacked on the morning of Thursday, January 13 by a group of eight men, one of who was said to have been armed with a pistol.



A presenter who was on-air at the time of the attack is reported to have been beaten while the studio equipment of the station was vandalized leading to a temporary shutdown of the station.



A statement by management of the station says “two Radio Ada staff together with visitors to the station were held hostage during the attack.”

The management says, the attackers disclosed publicly their reason.



“The attackers openly declared that they had come to vandalise the station because of its Manor Munyu and other programmes discussing the recent developments in the Songor. They threatened to inflict further havoc should the station continue with programmes on the Songor,” parts of the statement reads.



Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Big Ada police while the beaten presenter was taken to the Ada East District Hospital for treatment.