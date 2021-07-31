GH¢100 National Cathedral monthly donation drive, not govt initiative – Secretariat clarifies

Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, CEO, National Cathedral Secretariat

• National Cathedral Secretariat says the monthly donation is not a govt initiative

• According to the CEO, it is to promote collective ownership



• Dubbed ‘Ketoa Biaa Nsua’, Ken Ofori-Atta appealed to Ghanaians to donate GH¢100 towards the construction of the Cathedral



The National Cathedral Secretariat says the monthly GH¢100.00 appeal for funds which was announced by the finance minister when presenting the Mid-Year Budget Review on Thursday, July 29, 2021, is not a government initiative.



Appealing to Ghanaians, Ken Ofori-Atta indicated that, the objective of the fund-raiser is to get about a million Ghanaians contributing towards the construction.



This initiative, the finance minister said is dubbed ‘Ketoa Biaa Nsua’ which translates into "no amount is too small".

But speaking to Citi FM, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, CEO of the Secretariat explained, the initiative is to promote the collective ownership of the cathedral.



“So far, we have exclusively focused on the major donors while the churches as institutions and some individuals say, they are happy to give as much as between GH¢5,000 and GH¢100,000. But there are those who tell us that they are happy to give but how do they contribute because they do not have that huge amount.



“So, one of those donors said the Secretariat should do something so that those with any amount can also give to the National Cathedral construction and that is when the proposal of this GHS100 club was launched to ensure that as many Ghanaians as possible are given the opportunity to write their names in the history of the Cathedral.



“So really, this is not a government initiative. It was an update of the fundraising we said was going to happen, and it is not only happening, but it has become this creative process where new initiatives are introduced”, Dr Opoku-Mensah said.



The GH¢100.00 ‘Ketoa Biaa Nsua’ initiative is said to be launched on August 12, 2021.

Already a special shortcode; *979# has been developed for this purpose to enable people to contribute towards the construction.







