GH₵100 ‘susu’ for Cathedral: Ofori-Atta should’ve consulted churches – Catholic Bishops’ Conference

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) and Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, Most Rev. Philip Naameh says Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta should have turned to the country’s churches for advise, before asking the populace to support the construction of the National Cathedral with a GHC100 monthly contribution.

According to him, such a decision should have been taken together with the various denominations who could have proposed a more suitable alternative to his (Ofori-Atta’s) proposal.



“It is not long ago that the Minister of Finance came up with the proposal and we felt that a certain minimum level of consultation should’ve been done with the churches in the country. I even have a different opinion for funding the construction of the National Cathedral,” he said.



The Archbishop who is passionate about the construction of the cathedral noted that in a few days, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference will offer an alternative source of funding for the project.



“Although Christians would benefit the most from the construction of the cathedral, they shouldn’t be expected to donate to support it. I think the modality for funding the project should’ve been different,” he told Don Kwabena on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show hosted by Don Kwabena Prah.



Background





The government is appealing to Ghanaians to support the construction of the National Cathedral with a GHC100 monthly contribution.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta says the objective is to get about a million Ghanaians contributing towards the construction.



Making the announcement during the reading of the mid-year budget review, the Minister said the Cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.



“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily and following the program of the contractor. The National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024. Upon completion, the National Cathedral will provide a space for formal religious activities of state and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to nation-building.”



He went on “this state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative; the GHC100 a month also dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral.”



He added, “the aim of the club is to raise one million Ghanaians who would give GHC100 a month for the construction of the national cathedral.”



“A special shortcode 979 has been developed for this purpose as we look forward to Mr speaker and all the members of this august house join in the GHc100/a month.”