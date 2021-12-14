GH¢10million suit: I did not and will never beg A Plus - Businessman

Last Wednesday, A Plus made defamatory and libellous remarks about the businessman

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Ghanaian businessman Mr Hassan Zein has described A Plus' recent comments on Facebook which suggested that he was begging the musician cum social activist for an out of court settlement as complete lies.

Following A Plus' claims, the highly respected businessman has dared A Plus to come out from his hideout if he is man enough for a court summon.



Last Wednesday, A Plus made defamatory and libellous remarks about the businessman on his Facebook page and other social media.



As a result, he (A Plus) was slapped with a 10m Cedis suit but has allegedly gone into hiding, despite countless attempts by a bailiff to serve him.



Earlier this week, the businessman who is suing for 10 million cedis said he wants the court to stop A plus from making unsubstantiated allegations.

A portion of a release from the businessman read "Before you condemn Hassan for a wrongful act, check your mental illness and see a psychiatrist for immediate care, I call upon this mad man to come and prove all his lies in the court of justice.



"Ghana doesn’t belong to a man like you. If you are a man enough, come out from your hiding place and let's meet in court.



"We will teach you that accusations are not proof and that conviction depends upon evidence and due process of law.



We advise you to meet us at the court of law, shut your mouth. You are mentally sick, go for an immediate mental checkup.