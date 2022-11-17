5
Menu
News

GH¢14.88 minimum wage, 15 COLA great – NPP communications director

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP Communications Director.jfif NPP Director of Communications Richard Ahiagbah

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has commended the government for increasing the salaries of Ghanaians working.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, November 17, Ahiagbah described the GH¢14.88 minimum wage and 15 percent increase in the cost of living allowance (COLA) as great.

He also called for support for the government to enable it to implement more policies to improve the livelihood of Ghanaians.

“This government has agreed to a 10% increase in the minimum wage plus a 15% Cost of living adjustment over the 2022 minimum wage. This is great, but let's support the government to do more for Ghanaians,” the tweet read.

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, November 16, announced that the minimum wage for workers in Ghana will be GH¢14.88 starting from January 2023.

He intimated that the increase will be welcome news for Ghanaians given the current economic conditions in the country.

“The committee concluded on the need to increase the national daily minimum wage by 10 per cent over the 2022 national daily minimum wage which translates into new national daily minimum wage of GH¢14.88 pesewas and a cost of living allowance of 15 per cent over the 2023 national daily minimum wage.

“The effective date for the implementation of the 2023 national daily minimum wage shall be 1st January 2023,” he said.

The minister added that establishments, institutions and organizations that do not adhere to the new minimum wage will be duly sanctioned.

View Ahiagbah's below:

You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: