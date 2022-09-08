GH¢14m Mahama ex gratia: Abronye doesn't deserve a response – Bono NDC

Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC, Bono Regional Chairman of NPP

The Bono regional arm of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it is a waste of time to respond to the governing New Patriotic Party’s Bono Chairman Kwame Baffoe (Abronye), who recently accused former President John Mahama of receiving GHS14 million as ex gratia in 2013.

The opposition party’s Regional Director of Communications, Mr Charles Akowah, made this remark while speaking in an interview with Emmanuel Quarshie, host of Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Wednesday, 7 September 2022.



He said the regional branch of the party has taken a decision not to respond to the “lies” told by Abronye DC against Mr Mahama.



According to him, it is the view of the regional executives that Abronye DC is undeserving of their response.



"He [Abronye] is not in the category of persons, as a party, we will take the pains to respond to," he explained.

He said Abronye assumed leadership of the NPP in the region at a time that the party had 11 parliamentary seats but lost all to the NDC because of his abrasive behaviour and attitude toward some prominent personalities in the area.



"It is his behaviour as well as his attitude that led to the party losing almost all the parliamentary seats in the region but for the hand-twisting that went on in Techiman North Constituency," Mr Akowah said.



"We know why he cannot visit the region's Dormaa, Wenchi and Banda constituencies among others," he added.