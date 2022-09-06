GH¢14m ex-gratia statement: Mahama employing ‘communist inferior tactics’ – Abronye DC

Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, has accused the office of ex-President John Dramani Mahama of trying to divert the attention of Ghana with a statement they released on an alleged GH¢14 million he received.

According to Baffoe, who is popularly known as Abronye DC, the former president was trying to shift the attention of Ghanaians from a statement by the International Monetary Funds (IMF) that Ghana’s economic challenges are not because of the government’s bad policies but are as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.



“The statement by the office of the former president is a diversionary tactic release to divert the attention of Ghanaians but it will not change anything.



“They were saying that I (Abronye) have been sent by the government to divert the attention of Ghanaians from the current hardship in the country but they are the ones employing diversionary tactics – communist inferior tactic.



“They are doing this because yesterday the Managing Director of the IMF, said the economic crisis in Ghana is not the fault of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but as a result of the Russia-Ukraine War and the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in Twi in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added that rather than apologising to Ghanaians for lying to them that the Akufo-Addo-led government is responsible for current hardships, the former president is trying to change the news headlines.

The Office of the former President, John Dramani Mahama, rejected allegations by the Bono Regional NPP Chairman that the ex-president took the largest ex-gratia of GH¢14 million.



The office described Abronye DC’s comments as "unintelligent rants" in response to the ex-president’s promise that the next National Democratic Party government will review the 1992 Constitution, particularly the emoluments of Article 71 office holders.



In a statement issued by the special aid to Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Mahama’s office urged the public to ignore the allegation of Kwame Baffoe.



