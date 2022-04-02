10
Menu
News

GH¢20.7m not GH¢17.7m: Akandoh disputes Akufo-Addo’s figures on COVID expenditure

Video Archive
Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo delivers State of the Nation address

Akufo-Addo says GH¢17.7 million spent on COVID response

Akandoh challenges Akufo-Addo's figure

Member of Parliament for Juaboso and Ranking Member on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has accused the government of understating figures relative to COVID-19 expenditure.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Parliament during his March 30 State of the Nation Address, SoNA, that over GH¢17 million was spent in dealing with the pandemic.

But the National Democratic Congress, NDC, lawmaker insists that per two successive budget statements presented to Parliament, the president had understated the sum by GH¢3 million.

Akandoh while contributing to the SoNA debate on April 1 accused the government of misleading the public on the exact amount of money expended.

He claimed that contrary to the GH¢17.7 billion President Akufo-Addo claimed had been spent, records from the 2021 and 2022 budgets showed that GH¢20.7 million was spent on COVID.

He said, “Mr Speaker, with all these expenditures we could not even install simple equipment at the Kotoka International Airport to do antigen test…as I speak to you now, there are frontline health workers that we are still owing in this country.”



The Minority in Parliament have tried severally to push for a probe of COVID-19 expenditure given their disagreements with figures presented by the Finance Minister.

Government in admitting current economic hardships has blamed the pandemic for impacting the economy since March 2020. More recently, the government has stated that the Russia-Ukraine crisis has added to the negative headwinds the economy is facing.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson
Related Articles: