GH¢25 million of our taxes spent on Akufo-Addo's luxurious private jet travels – Ablakwa

Why Leave Presidential Aircraft To Rent Private Jet For 15000 An Hour Ablakwa Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been criticizing the President over his use of private jet

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's luxurious private jet travels has cost the taxpayer a total of GH¢25 million.

According to him, this expenditure spans from May last year, when the President abandoned the presidential jet for certain category of travels, opting for the use of luxurious private jets.

In an interview on Joy News’ current affairs program ‘The Pulse’, the legislator said his calculations were based on conservative estimates and data he had obtained from the company that rents the jet.

“If you put all of these chartered aircrafts together…from May up to this point, Ghana lost GH¢25 million by conservative estimates. Imagine what GH¢25 million can do.

“The aviation industry is such a transparent industry. The company is Global Jet Luxemburg and I will ask them….I need a quote.

“When I see the President’s travel itinerary, I know what to ask them. I want to travel from Accra to Brussels, to London, to Hamburg to Guyana, back to Accra…how much will you charge me? The people are doing business, they are happy that they have been contacted by some person who has the means and you get your quote” he said.

Mr. Ablakwa has been seeking answers relative to cost and demanding that he puts a stop to using private jets and rather use the presidential jet which he says is in ‘pristine condition’.

Attempts to know the cost of the presidential travels from three separate ministers have been unsuccessful.

The president in his recent trip to the Dubai Expo flew on a commercial flight. The move was hailed by the North Tongu MP who said he hoped it was not a nine-day wonder.

