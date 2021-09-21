GH¢29,000 heist: Police pursue three robbery suspects in Accra

Tue, 21 Sep 2021 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
The Police in Accra are seriously pursuing three persons for allegedly robbing a 33-year old woman off GH¢29,000.00 today, Monday, September 20, 2021, at gunpoint at Apenkwa.
A statement issued by the Police said the victim escaped unhurt.
However, by a bystander, sustained some injuries and responding to treatment.
Find the police statement below:
