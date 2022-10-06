3
Menu
News

GH¢5,000 added to GH¢12,000 bounty on man captured on video beating a baby mercilessly

Father Beats Son To A Pulp The additional GH¢5,000 was announced by Givers Herbal Company Limited

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The bounty placed on a man wanted for assaulting a baby has been raised to some GH¢17,000.

This comes after the addition of some GH¢ 5,000 to the GHC12,000 announced by the Ghana Police Service and Child Right International. The additional GH¢5000 has been announced by Givers Herbal Company Limited.

“The video is very disheartening to even watch. We are even compelled to question if the child is his own. But even if the child is not his, that does not permit him to treat a baby like that. We find it worrying because this is not the first time we are seeing something like this. There was a similar video of a woman abusing a baby and we did not see how this issue ended. So we at Givers have also taken an interest and our CEO, Dr . Kwabi solomon has also thought it wise to contribute to the search for the suspect. So whoever has information leading to his arrest will be given an additional GHC5,000 in cash,” Public Relations Officer of the Company, Richard Sarkodie told Accra FM in an interview.

The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, announced a bounty of GHC2,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the man who was captured in a viral video whipping a young baby.

Subsequently, children advocacy non-governmental organisation, Child Rights International also announced an additional GHC10,000 reward for any such information.

Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:



GA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso