GH¢5,000 added to GH¢12,000 bounty on man captured on video beating a baby mercilessly

The bounty placed on a man wanted for assaulting a baby has been raised to some GH¢17,000.

This comes after the addition of some GH¢ 5,000 to the GHC12,000 announced by the Ghana Police Service and Child Right International. The additional GH¢5000 has been announced by Givers Herbal Company Limited.



“The video is very disheartening to even watch. We are even compelled to question if the child is his own. But even if the child is not his, that does not permit him to treat a baby like that. We find it worrying because this is not the first time we are seeing something like this. There was a similar video of a woman abusing a baby and we did not see how this issue ended. So we at Givers have also taken an interest and our CEO, Dr . Kwabi solomon has also thought it wise to contribute to the search for the suspect. So whoever has information leading to his arrest will be given an additional GHC5,000 in cash,” Public Relations Officer of the Company, Richard Sarkodie told Accra FM in an interview.



The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, announced a bounty of GHC2,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the man who was captured in a viral video whipping a young baby.



Subsequently, children advocacy non-governmental organisation, Child Rights International also announced an additional GHC10,000 reward for any such information.

