11
Menu
News

GH¢5 SIM Self-service Registration: Make it free - Digital strategist adds voice to calls

Maximus Ametorgoh Digital Marketing Strategist Maximus Ametorgoh is a digital marketing strategist

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A digital marketing strategist, Maximus Ametorgoh, has added his voice to growing concerns about the plan by the government to put a service charge of GH¢5 for self-service registration of SIM cards in the country.

According to him, this is something that should have already been instituted from the start of the exercise in October 2021 and as such, it should be made free.

“It’s long overdue. They should have done this from the beginning; from the onset that you have an app that people can use to do their registration and then those who can’t find time to go and do the registration, can also walk into the various service centers of the telcos to do their registration.

“For me, what I don’t agree with is the amount they are charging. It’s not right to charge people GHc5 to register a SIM card,” he said in an interview with JoyNews and monitored by GhanaWeb.

Maximus Ametorgoh also added that should the government insist on sticking with this plan of charging for the registration, it could just push even more people away from registering their SIM cards.

“I think they should make it free so that more can register so that they will not use that pricing to put off a lot of people,” he said.

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the Minister of Communication and Digitization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, announced another extension of the deadline for the national exercise of re-registrations of SIM cards using the Ghana Card.

According to the minister, the self-service app to ensure that more people take advantage and register will be up on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.

EA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: