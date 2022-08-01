GH¢5 charge for SIM card self-registration, illegal – Sam George alleges

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Communication Committee, Sam Nartey George

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Communication Committee has alleged that the announced GH¢5 fee for self-registration of SIM cards with a government app, is illegal.

Sam Nartey George, Speaking in an interview with TV3 explained that Parliament has not approved the said amount which makes it a violation of the Fees and Charges Act of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



“First and foremost, she (the minister) says that there is an app and you can use that app to get registered. That is fine, when she goes ahead to announce a cost for the app then there is a big problem. Has that charge, that fee (GH¢5) been approved by Parliament? Parliament has not (approved it).



“The minister seems to have absolutely no regard for the processes and principles of Parliament. Because, first and foremost, she is sidestepping the regulation, Parliament has put in place for registration of SIM cards, LI 2006. Now, she is sidestepping the Fees and Charges Act and announcing a fee for a government service without recourse to the Fees and Charges Act of Parliament – an illegality in itself,” the ranking member, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, said.



His comments come on the back of the Communication Minister’s Press Briefing on Sunday, July 31. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, announced that the exercise to re-register SIM cards could now be accessed through a self-service app.



According to her, the mobile app will be available in the coming week and can be accessed either via Android or IOS platforms.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, however, noted that the SIM registration via the app will attract a charge of GH¢5.



“The SIM Registration App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5-cedi surcharge,” she said.



