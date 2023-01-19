0
GH₵500,000 filing fee for NDC presidential primaries too small - Aspiring candidate

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: rainbowradionline.com

Businessman Ernest Kweku Kobeah, an aspiring presidential candidate in the upcoming presidential primaries for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the GH₵500,000 filing fee for the contest is peanut.

The politician based in the United Kingdom believes the amount was too small for a crucial contest like the one the party has scheduled for May 13, 2023.

Speaking on NyankontonMu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he suggested that the party must increase the amount to allow it to generate more money to run the 2024 elections.

According to him, he has prepared for this opportunity to represent the party as a candidate for a decade and over.

”We have been in opposition for too long, and in my opinion, the filing fee should be increased so we will gather more money to run our campaign to defeat NPP in 2024. We need to build a new Ghana. If you are ready to represent the party as a candidate, you should be prepared to pay more than Ghc500,000.”

