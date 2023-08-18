GH¢5bn as bribes in 2021: 'Some people are born corrupt' - Lecturer on UN corrption report

File photo

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at the Central University, has reacted to the UN corruption report on Ghana which indicates GHC5 billion bribes were paid in 2021.

A survey by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) has outlined Ghanaians paid bribes to a sum of 5 billion cedis to public officials to help them in areas of health, education, security and justice delivery.



But Dr. Otchere-Ankrah finds the UN findings a normal trend in Ghana.



To him, corruption is part of the Ghanaian DNA, stressing "some people are born corrupt".

"The system itself breeds corruption. It encourages corruption," he further responded to the survey during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



"Ghana is a crime scene," he added while recounting the behavioral acts by Ghanaians that contribute to corruption.



However, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah believed corruption in Ghana can be brought to the barest minimum saying "we need a reorientation".