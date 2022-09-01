5
GH¢65,000 COVID-19 donation missing at Nkroful District Health Administration – Auditor General reports

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Auditor General has reported that the District Health Administration at Nkroful in the Western Region has failed to account for some GH¢65,000.00 donated by some institutions and individuals.

According to the 2021 Auditor General's report, the donations were to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the A-G has noted that the accountant for the Nkroful District Health Administration failed to account for the money which came from donors, including the Member of Parliament for the area, Armah Kofi Buah.

According to the A-G, this contravenes Regulation 78 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378).

"We noted that cash donations totalling GH¢65,000.00 from Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah and four others could not be accounted for by the Accountant," the report stated.

The report recommended that the head of the District Health Administration and the accountant be made to pay for the missing money in the absence of documents to support its disbursement.

"In the absence of relevant supporting COVID-19 documents to acquit disbursement, we recommended that the Heads of the Institution and Accounts should pay."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
