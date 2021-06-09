GH Media student who was declared missing days ago found dead

The deceased, Priscilla Tsegah

There has been an avalanche of tributes pouring in for a pretty female student of GH Media School, Priscilla Tsegah, who was found dead days after she was declared missing.

Puma GH broke the unfortunate news on Facebook in the popular group, 'Tell It All' after which he thanked everyone who helped in searching for the young lady during the time she went missing.



Details surrounding her death have not been established yet but trust us to furnish you with further details when it develops.



Meanwhile, this is how netizens reacted;



@Dery Aabangbio: Eunice Oh God, please protect us from this untimely death and from the hands of the wicked ones, Amen.



@Jeadel Dua: If she died of natural cause, may her soul rest in peace. But if it’s foul play, may her spirit torment her killers until they confess and justice is served. Enough is enough!!!!

@Mavis Essel: Eiiii hmmm, Ghana is not safe anymore ????????????,may her soul rest in perfect peace ????



@Odeneho Akua Dansowaa: S3 s3n , hmmmmmm May God protect us from the wicked ones and anybody who is behind her death will not have peace . Any leader behind death of innocent souls will not have peace of mind. the person entire Generation will surfer till thy kingdom come. May God punish those killing innocent souls????????????????????(sic)



See Puma GH's post on Facebook below:



