GHAFTRAM, others hold Ghana traditional and alternative medicine fair, awards

The Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners

The Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners (GHAFTRAM) in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders including Traditional and Alternative Medicines and researchers is to hold the first Ghana Traditional & Alternative Medicine Fair & Awards.

The event is under the theme “Traditional Medicine, Improving Our Health, Prospering Our Nation Beyond Aid" and will take place at the National Theatre from 26th to 27th October 2022, between the hours of 8 am and 7 pm daily.



In an effort to ensure the credibility and quality of the award scheme, the consortium (made of key stakeholders i.e. GHAFTRAM, TMPC, and other research institutions) has set up a 7-member technical committee selected from various institutions that are recognised in promoting and developing traditional medicine.



The Technical Committee was on Thursday, July 28, 2022, inaugurated at the Accra Digital Centre at a short but impressive ceremony that saw stakeholders from different spectrum of traditional and alternative medicine practices including the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA); Pharmacy Council; Traditional and Alternative Medicines Directorate (TAMD, Ministry of Health); National Folklore Board; Ghana Federation of Herbal Medicine Practitioners (GHAFTRAM); Center for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) and researchers from the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and University of Cape Coast.



The Technical Committee comprises Dr. Emelia Oppong Bekoe, Head of the Department of Pharmacognosy and Herbal Medicine, University of Ghana, Dr. Bernard Kofi Turkson, senior lecturer in Pharmacognosy at the College of Health Sciences, Department of Herbal Medicine, KNUST, and Okogyeabibiduro Nana Kwadwo Obiri, General Secretary of GHAFTRAM.



The rest are Dr. Kwesi Prah Thomford. Lecturer at Department of Pharmacognosy and Herbal Medicine, University of Cape Coast, Mr. Kojo Odum Eduful, National President of the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Associations (GHAFTRAM), Dr. Rudolph Mensah, Technical Lead: Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation; TAM-D; Ministry of Health and Mr. Kojo Botchway, Former Director, GeoPoll Ghana.



The awards technical committee will be primarily responsible for the vetting of the various nominees for the awards categories. Due to their wealth in knowledge and experience, they will also be relied on to provide some moderation to the criteria for selection.



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the General Secretary of GHAFTRAM Okogyeabibiduro Nana Kwadwo Obiri was over elated over what he described as a timely event that has the potency to inject a sense of professionalism and improve standards in practice and product quality.

He explained that the awards ceremony is in the quest to expand the frontiers of Traditional and Alternative Medicine in Ghana, as well as recognize practitioners and other industry players setting golden standards. He further added that this will present a unique opportunity for advocacy and exhibition.



In all, there are 28 categories of awards to be won on that fateful day.



Below are the awards categories:



Best Herbal Clinic of the year.



Best Traditional Medicine Practitioner of the year.



Best Traditional Medicine Researcher of the year.



Most developed Traditional Medicine Company of the Year.

Best Medical Herbalist of the year.



Golden Award for the development of TM.



Best TM for Piles.



Best Anti-malarial in TM.



Best TM for Typhoid.



Most developed herbal ointment for pain relief/skin rashes.



Best Psychic practitioner of the year.

Best bone-setting clinic of the year.



Best TM Fertility Clinic of the year.



Best stroke clinic of the year.



Best medicinal plant farmer of the year.



Best Medicinal Plant Dealer of the year.



Immune Booster of the year.



Alcoholic Bitters of the year.

Hepatitis B Clinic of the year.



Television Station of the year for promoting TM.



Radio Station of the year for promoting TM.



TM Writer/Journalist of the year.



TM supporting NGO of the year.



Best Prostate Clinic of the year.



Nominations for the various categories are open till August 31, 2022. Interested individuals and institutions should reach out to the GHAFTRAM secretariat.