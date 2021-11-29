GHANASCO 96 Year Group erects street light on school compound

The Old Students inaugurating the street light

Source: GNA

Street lights have been erected for the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale to illuminate the area to ensure security on the compound and protect students.

The facility, valued at GHc7,500.00, and provided by the GHANASCO 96 Year Group (OGA 96), was handed over to the authorities in Tamale.



Dr Nihad Salifu, a Member of the GHANASCO 96 Year Group, who spoke during the handing over of the facility to the authorities of the school, said the provision of the facility was the group’s way of showing appreciation to the school.



She was joined by some leading members of the year group, including Hajia Hafsatu Sey Sumani, Head of Programmes, Policy and Campaigns at Norsaac, a civil society organisation, to hand over the facility to the school.



Dr Salifu said, “We have benefited immensely from tuition and guidance from GHANASCO hence our effort to give back to the school.”



This was the second project undertaken by the year group after they provided a tank farm to the school in 2019 to help ensure students’ access to potable water for various activities.



The GHANASCO 96 Year Group was praised and recognised by the authorities of the school for showing leadership in executing relevant projects at the school, which go a long way to support curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Dr Salifu announced that the next project earmarked by the GHANASCO 96 Year Group was about sanitation to ensure the safe disposal of waste on the school’s compound.



She emphasised the need for a maintenance culture to keep the facilities in good shape to continue to address the needs for which they were provided.



She said this would motivate other year groups and stakeholders to do more projects for the benefit of the school and its students.



Mr Mohammed Uthman, Assistant Headmaster of GHANASCO, commended the GHANASCO 96 Year Group for the project, saying it would help to scare away thieves from the compound.



Mr Uthman added that the project would also protect students against attacks by reptiles.