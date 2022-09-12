GHANAWEB LIVE: Sista Afia talks music and support, Hajia Bintu buys a Jaguar, and more coming up

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On Talkertainment, Sista Afia gets personal with Amma Broni as she talks about life and music. She details what it is like being a musician in Ghana and the level of support you receive from your people.



Social media has erupted with questions and rumours with regards to socialite and influencer, Hajia Bintu's 'new achievement'. In this episode of Nkomo woho, Amma Broni brings you the crisp and crunch behind the new Jaguar Hajia Bintu is reported to have acquired.



Mawuli Ahorlumegah also sits with Bright Hodzor, popularly known as Celebrity Painter, as he details his journey to success and how he is breaking the stereotype of painting as a career choice through innovative paintings and designs.



