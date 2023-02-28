2
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: A visit to the oldest church in Amedzofe, motive behind couples hiding properties & more

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today, Wonder Ami Hagan finds answers about the oldest church in the Avatime traditional area, the EP church situated at Amedzofe on People & Places .

Paula Amma Broni also seeks answers from her guests on the next episode of Moans & Cuddles about why some married couples keep properties they acquire a secret from their partners.

The coverage of the parliamentary proceedings of Tuesday, February 28 will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

