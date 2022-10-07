0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: ADPU mourns Ekow Blankson, all about Nimde3 app, residents recount Weija dam spillage losses

Fri, 7 Oct 2022

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, members of Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana (ADPU) mourn its late Commercial Manager, Ekow Blankson on E-forum.

For #SayItLoud, George Ayisi will bring you the plights and complaints of the residents of Weija and its environs on the effects the dam spillage has had on their lives and properties.

Amma Broni will also bring you a gist surrounding Black Sherif and Shatta Wale's album drops respectively on Nkommo Wo Ho.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

