GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Abiana shares life after ‘ruthless Mentor judge’ saga and more coming up

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On today's menu, Elsie Lamar sits with Abiana to discuss her life before and after the ‘ruthless Mentor judge’ phase.

The coverage of Ghana's first Blue Economy Summit will be brought to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

