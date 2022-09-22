GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Agyemang Badu on World Cup win, family of murdered nurse speaks, Blakk Rasta talks music

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

In today's issue, suicide survivors share stories of how they escaped the cold hands of death.



On Sportscheck today, former Black Stars, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, previews Ghana's group opponents for the 2022 World Cup. He also shares his experience after tasting the Ghana Premier League again following his move to Great Olympics.



Ace broadcaster, Blakk Rasta underscores the importance of Ghanaian entertainers in the country's development as he takes his seat on this week's edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Ismail Akwei.



The family of the nurse who was killed in Mankessim narrates how the fiancé of the sister of the 22-year-old nurse orchestrated her death at Mankessim.

