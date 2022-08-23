0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Akufo-Addo tours Upper West Region, Ga Mashie's history and many more coming up

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Etsey Atisu will come your way with a tour around Ga Mashie and its history on People&Places.

George Ayisi's interview with residents of the Kroboland concerning their standoff with ECG will come your way again.

A coverage of President Akufo-Addo's tour at the Upper West Region will be brought to you on GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

