GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Anti-IGP audio probe | Vigilantism & related Offences Act & more coming up

After a long break, GhanaWeb TV returns with fresh videos ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up-to-date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, GhanaWeb brings you a live coverage of the committee hearing on the leaked audio planning the sack IGP Dampare.



Etsey Atisu will also come your way with an interview with Vladimir Antwi Danso on the state of Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups in West Africa on The Lowdown.



On Legal Agenda, Matilda Nartey sits with Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa and a Lawyer, Richard Sena Hotor to discuss Ghana's Vigilantism and Related Offenses Act.



The launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards will be brought to you again.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



