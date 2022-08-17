GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Asamoah Gyan's world cup intention debate, highlights of the Homowo festival coming up

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Joel Eshun brings you a debate on Asamoah Gyan's intention to join the Black Stars play the 2022 world cup in Qatar on Sports Debate.



GhanaWeb TV will bring you everything you missed during the Homowo festival on People&Places.



Other exciting external content will also be served to you for your entertainment.

Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



