GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Attempted suicide survivors share how they escaped death, meet the man making makeup attractive and more coming up

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of September 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Survivors of suicide will recount how they escaped death on GhanaWeb Special.

Wonder Ami Hagan will come your way with an interview with Kruz K, a special effects specialist who is making makeup and special effects attractive in Ghana on People and Places.

The playback of President Akufo-Addo's tour in the Volta Region and the Savannah Region will be brought to by GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

