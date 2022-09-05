GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Blakk Rasta talks importance of Ghanaian entertainers in nation building and more coming up

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

In today's issue, ace broadcaster, Blakk Rasta underscores the importance of Ghanaian entertainers in the development of the country as he takes his seat on this week's edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Ismail Akwei.



Paula Amma Broni brings you all the gist surrounding Delay, Bridget Otoo, Dr. UN, and other celebrities in the entertainment industry.



Ernestina Serwaa Asante and Mawuli Ahorlumegah will bring you a report on a young entrepreneur who is using plastic waste to produce roofing sheets on BizTech.



These and other carefully content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats



Watch the stream below:



